In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A4
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|Audi
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 46.41 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4