A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4217
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm189 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
241-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
941748
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41043,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00038,00,000
RTO
4,38,7604,09,000
Insurance
1,46,0501,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,41494,304
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

