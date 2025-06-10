In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs clubman Comparison