In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A4
|Amg gla35
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.41 Lakhs
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|13.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4