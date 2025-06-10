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Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Amg gla35
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 46.41 Lakhs₹ 63.5 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl13.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium
₹46.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹63.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450-4475 rpm400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4475-6000 rpm302 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0L
Driving Range
941 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds5.1 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
241 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarMultilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Front Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarMacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17235 / 45 R19
Length
4762 mm4436 mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm2729 mm
Height
1433 mm1588 mm
Width
1847 mm1849 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres51 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
PlasticMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
28
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black / Atlas Beige with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim, Black / Okapi Brown with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse TrimBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,03,52971,01,589
Ex-Showroom Price
46,41,00063,50,000
RTO
4,75,4496,45,330
Insurance
1,86,5801,05,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,9931,52,640
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Well kitted with cabin featuresPremium ride quality with good control over NVH levelsCapable motor

Cons

Isn't radical in terms of designCabin space is ideal only for four

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