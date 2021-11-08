Search
Audi A4 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto Car Comparison
A4 40 TFSI Technology
A4 40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹ 46.67 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
Alto LXi (O) CNG
Alto LXi CNG
Alto VXi Plus
Alto VXi
Alto LXi (O)
Alto LXi
Alto STD (O)
Alto STD
₹ 4.61 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
30 TFSI Premium petrol
₹ 41.49 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
-
Emission Standard
Drivetrain
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Mileage (ARAI)
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Manual - 5 Gears
-
Engine Type
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
60 Nm @ 3500 rpm
-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
40 bhp @ 6000 rpm
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
Fuel Type
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
-
-
Top Speed
Driving Range
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
Rear Brake Type
Spare Wheel
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17
145 / 80 R12
-
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension
-
Front Brake Type
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Power assisted (Electric)
-
Front Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Mac Pherson Strut
-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steel Rims
-
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17
145 / 80 R12
-
Braking Performance
Dimensions & Weight
Width
Length
Kerb Weight
Height
Wheelbase
Capacity
Seating Capacity
No of Seating Rows
Bootspace
Fuel Tank Capacity
Doors
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
Parking Sensors
Cabin-Boot Access
12V Power Outlets
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
-
Cruise Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Steering Adjustment
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
No
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
No
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Yes (Manual)
-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
-
-
Instrumentation
Gear Indicator
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instantaneous Consumption
Clock
Shift Indicator
Distance to Empty
Average Speed
Tachometer
Door Ajar Warning
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Electronic 2 Trips
-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Analogue - Digital
-
Average Fuel Consumption
Locks & Security
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Engine immobilizer
Child Safety Lock
Central Locking
Exterior
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
No
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Rub - Strips
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Body Kit
Roof Mounted Antenna
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Rain-sensing Wipers
Side Window Blinds
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Externally Adjustable
-
Interior Door Handles
Rear Windshield Blind
One Touch - Up
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Internal with Remote
-
Door Pockets
Rear Defogger
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Body Coloured
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Rear Wiper
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Body Coloured
-
One Touch -Down
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Front Only
-
Storage
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Front & Rear
-
Sunglass Holder
Cooled Glove Box
Driver Armrest Storage
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Kilometres)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Warranty (Years)
Lighting
Headlight Height Adjuster
Tail Lights
Glove Box Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Cabin Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Rear Reading Lamp
Fog Lights
Automatic Head Lamps
Puddle Lamps
Follow me home headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Headlights
Entertainment, Information & Communication
GPS Navigation System
Gesture Control
Speakers
USB Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
No
-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Voice Command
CD Player
Internal Hard-drive
Display
Aux Compatibility
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
iPod Compatibility
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
-
AM/FM Radio
Head Unit Size
Steering mounted controls
DVD Playback
MP3 Playback
Telematics
Find My Car
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Alexa Compatibility
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Emergency Call
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Geo-Fence
Braking & Traction
Hill Descent Control
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Four-Wheel-Drive
Differential Lock
Hill Hold Control
Brake Assist (BA)
Ride Height Adjustment
Safety
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Seat Belt Warning
Child Seat Anchor Points
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Not Tested
-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
-
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
-
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front & Rear
-
3rd Row Seats Type
Interiors
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Rear Armrest
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
-
Driver Armrest
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Ventilated Seat Type
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Front Seatback Pockets
Interior Colours
Black / Atlas Beige with Black Piano Lacquer Trim, Black / Okapi Brown with Black Piano Lacquer Trim
Black and Beige
-
Ventilated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Folding Rear Seat
Seat Upholstery
Maruti Suzuki Alto Expert Review
Alto has been the undisputed leader in the Indian car market for several years. It is the preferred option for first-time car buyers and does offer impressive mileage, decent handling and periodic updates have ensured it does also pack in several features in the cabin. Space though remains a concern for a car this size and Alto is hardly the car for those seeking a thrilling drive experience.
