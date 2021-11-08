Home > Compare Cars > Audi A4 Vs Maruti Alto 800

Audi A4 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto Car Comparison

Audi a4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi a4
₹ 46.67 Lakhs(Avg. ex showroom price)
Maruti Suzuki alto
₹ 4.61 Lakhs (Avg. ex showroom price)
Specifications Features

Engine & Transmission

Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
-
Emission Standard
BS 6
BS 6
-
Drivetrain
FWD
FWD
-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
-
-
Mileage (ARAI)
17.42 kmpl
31.59 kmpl
-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Manual - 5 Gears
-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI
F8D
-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
60 Nm @ 3500 rpm
-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
40 bhp @ 6000 rpm
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
-
-
Fuel Type
Petrol
CNG
-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
-
-
Top Speed
241 Kmph
-
-
Driving Range
941 Km
1895.4 Km
-

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Dimensions & Weight

Capacity

Maruti Suzuki Alto
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Alto has been the undisputed leader in the Indian car market for several years. It is the preferred option for first-time car buyers and does offer impressive mileage, decent handling and periodic updates have ensured it does also pack in several features in the cabin. Space though remains a concern for a car this size and Alto is hardly the car for those seeking a thrilling drive experience.

