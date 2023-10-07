Saved Articles

HT Auto

Audi A4 vs Lexus ES

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi A4 and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4222.58
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
241-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.5L A25A-FXS I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
9411129
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41064,99,523
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00056,55,000
RTO
4,38,7605,94,500
Insurance
1,46,0502,49,523
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,4141,39,700

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA vs A4
Hindustan Times
Skoda Superbnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic31.99 - 34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Superb vs A4

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Latest News

    The special Lexus ES model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish, headrest pillow, and trunk lid spoiler, among others.
    Lexus ES crafted collection introduced in India with luxury offerings
    7 Oct 2023
    Actor Salman Khan's charitable organisation Being Human will sell its e-cycles via e-Sprinto showrooms
    Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human e-cycles to be sold through e-Sprinto showrooms
    16 Nov 2023
    e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, and has made it to 8,000 units with a few days left in 2023
    e-Sprinto electric scooter sales hit 8,000 units, aims to end 2023 at 10,000
    24 Dec 2023
    Audi A4 is the first launch in the Indian car market in 2021 - January 5 - and is looking at making a big statement in the luxury sedan space. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Audi A4 2021 first drive review: Audi says happy new year with happy 'new' car
    13 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    Mercedes AMG A45 S is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that puts out 416 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mercedes AMG A45 S: Track test review at NATRAX
    19 Nov 2021
    2021 Audi A4: First drive review
    2021 Audi A4: First drive review
    5 Jan 2021
