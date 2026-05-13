In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A4
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Audi
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 46.41 Lakhs
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4