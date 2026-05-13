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Audi A4 vs Jeep Wrangler

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs Wrangler Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Wrangler
BrandAudiJeep
Price₹ 46.41 Lakhs₹ 67.65 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium
₹46.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Steering Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Speakers
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450-4475 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4475-6000 rpm270 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0 L GME T4 DI TC
Driving Range
941 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
241 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17255 / 75 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarHeavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Front Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarHeavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17255 / 75 R17
Length
4762 mm4867 mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm3007 mm
Height
1433 mm1853 mm
Width
1847 mm1898 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres81 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
PlasticMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
6+9
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch8.4 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)1 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Atlas Beige with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim, Black / Okapi Brown with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse TrimBlack / Red
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,03,52977,32,097
Ex-Showroom Price
46,41,00067,65,000
RTO
4,75,4496,76,500
Insurance
1,86,5802,90,097
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,9931,66,192
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Well kitted with cabin featuresPremium ride quality with good control over NVH levelsCapable motor

Cons

Isn't radical in terms of designCabin space is ideal only for four

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