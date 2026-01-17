In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs Meridian Comparison