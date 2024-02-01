In 2024 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium Plus, Hyundai Tucson Price starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Tucson: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. A4 vs Tucson Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Tucson Brand Audi Hyundai Price ₹ 42.34 Lakhs ₹ 29.02 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4