Audi A4 vs Hyundai Tucson

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Hyundai Tucson, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

A4 vs Tucson Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Tucson
BrandAudiHyundai
Price₹ 42.34 Lakhs₹ 29.02 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm192 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.42-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm154 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
241-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSINu 2.0
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
941-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41033,51,833
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00029,01,800
RTO
4,38,7603,06,180
Insurance
1,46,0501,43,353
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,41472,043
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Well kitted with cabin featuresPremium ride quality with good control over NVH levelsCapable motor

Cons

Isn't radical in terms of designCabin space is ideal only for four

A4 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
A4 vs GLA [2021-2024]

