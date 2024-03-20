HT Auto
Audi A4 vs BYD Seal

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi A4 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

A4 vs Seal Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Seal
BrandAudiBYD
Price₹ 42.34 Lakhs₹ 41 Lakhs
Range-510-650 km/charge
Mileage17.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-61.44 kWh
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)

A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17.42-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
241-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
941-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.37.5 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41042,92,726
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00041,00,000
RTO
4,38,76029,000
Insurance
1,46,0501,63,226
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,41492,267
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Well kitted with cabin featuresPremium ride quality with good control over NVH levelsCapable motor

Cons

Isn't radical in terms of designCabin space is ideal only for four

