Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium Plus and BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. A4 vs Seal Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Seal Brand Audi BYD Price ₹ 42.34 Lakhs ₹ 41 Lakhs Range - 510-650 km/charge Mileage 17.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 61.44 kWh Engine Capacity 1984 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)