|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.42
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|241
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L I4 TFSI
|Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|941
|415 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.3
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹49,04,410
|₹30,71,060
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹43,19,000
|₹29,15,000
|RTO
|₹4,38,760
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹1,46,050
|₹1,39,560
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,05,414
|₹66,009