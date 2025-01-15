In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6