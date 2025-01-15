In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Dawn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Dawn
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 5.92 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|6598 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|12