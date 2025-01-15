In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs 911 GT3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|911 gt3
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|5.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6