In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs GT-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Gt-r
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|8.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6