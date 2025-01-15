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Aston Martin Vantage vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage G-class
BrandAston MartinMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.99 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Mileage9 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
V8
₹3.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin Vantage Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2000 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
656 bhp @ 6000 rpm362 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine-
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
202 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R2120
Length
4495 mm4825 mm
Ground Clearance
94 mm-
Wheelbase
2705 mm2890 mm
Height
1275 mm1973 mm
Kerb Weight
1745 kg-
Width
1980 mm2187 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres100 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED Projector-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone-
Speakers
11-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreCentre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,55,10,5933,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
3,99,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
40,40,00036,79,000
Insurance
15,70,09311,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,78,2007,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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