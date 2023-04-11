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Aston Martin Vantage vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs AMG GT 63 S E Performance Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage Amg gt 63 s e performance
BrandAston MartinMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.99 Cr₹ 3.3 Cr
Mileage9 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
V8
₹3.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin Vantage Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2000 rpm1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
656 bhp @ 6000 rpm639 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engineM177 Biturbo V8
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds2.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
202 Kmph316 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21295 / 35 R20
Length
4495 mm5054 mm
Ground Clearance
94 mm-
Wheelbase
2705 mm2951 mm
Height
1275 mm1447 mm
Kerb Weight
1745 kg-
Width
1980 mm1953 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres65 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
OptionalIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
116+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,55,10,5933,76,58,512
Ex-Showroom Price
3,99,00,0003,30,00,000
RTO
40,40,00033,54,000
Insurance
15,70,09313,04,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,78,2008,09,428

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