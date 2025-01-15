In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Amg gt 4-door coupe
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.6 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|8.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8