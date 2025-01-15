In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-