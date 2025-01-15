In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8