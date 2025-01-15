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Aston Martin Vantage vs McLaren Artura

In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Artura Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage Artura
BrandAston MartinMcLaren
Price₹ 3.99 Cr₹ 5.1 Cr
Range--
Mileage9 kmpl21.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity-7.4 kwh
Engine Capacity3982 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
V8
₹3.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aston Martin Vantage Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2000 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
656 bhp @ 6000 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Engine Type
4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine3.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds3.0 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharger
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Max Speed
202 Kmph330 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21235 / 35 / R19 91Y
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electro-hydraulic
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barMulti-link
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21295 / 35 / R20 105Y
Length
4495 mm4539 mm
Ground Clearance
94 mm-
Wheelbase
2705 mm2640 mm
Height
1275 mm1193 mm
Kerb Weight
1745 kg1500 kg
Width
1980 mm1913 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person2 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres72 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredYes
Interior Door Handles
PaintedYes
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Door Pockets
Front-
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Fog Lights
LED on frontYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No75000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No6
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhoneYes
Speakers
1112
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inchYes
Display
Touch-screen Display8" HD Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,55,10,5935,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
3,99,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
40,40,00061,20,000
Insurance
15,70,0930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,78,20012,27,742

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is similar in terms of design to its Coupe version. The only difference is the soft-top convertible roof.
The all-new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has been unveiled. Will it come to India?
15 Jan 2025
Under the hood, the Aston Martin Vantage gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now making 656 bhp with 800 Nm of torque compared to 503 bhp and 685 Nm in the old model
Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched in India at Rs…
29 Aug 2024
McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, comes with a top speed of 330 kmph
26 May 2023
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