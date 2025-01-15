In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Artura Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Artura
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 5.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|21.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.4 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-