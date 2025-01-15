In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Lx
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8