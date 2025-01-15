In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs LC 500h Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Lc 500h
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|1214
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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