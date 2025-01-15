In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Range rover
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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