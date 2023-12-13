Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVantage vs Urus Performante

Aston Martin Vantage vs Lamborghini Urus Performante

In 2024 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
Coupe
₹2.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urus Performante
Lamborghini Urus Performante
Twin-Turbo V8
₹4.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
685 Nm @ 2000 rpm850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.627.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm657 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
314-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V84.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
629669 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.63.3 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,73,5444,81,29,286
Ex-Showroom Price
2,95,00,0004,22,00,000
RTO
30,04,00042,70,000
Insurance
11,69,04416,58,786
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,23,77510,34,486

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Lamborghini Urus Performante built for the Italian Police gets a special refrigerated compartment in the boot to deliver organs
    Lamborghini Urus Performante joins the Italian Police fleet to transport organs
    13 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante was showcased at the Italian Embassy.
    Lamborghini celebrates 60 years milestone, showcases Urus Performante SUV
    5 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Lamborghini smashes new records, goes past 2 billion euro turnover mark
    31 Oct 2023
    Lamborghini plans to launch at least two pure electric supercars by the end of this decade.
    Lamborghini takes a wait-and-watch strategy to decide ICE supercars' future
    29 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
    26 Nov 2022
    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
    Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
    14 Nov 2020
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023
    View all
     