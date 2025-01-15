In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Urus
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8