In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Huracan STO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Huracan sto
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10