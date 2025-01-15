In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Huracan evo spyder
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10