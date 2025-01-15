In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Ferrari 812, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs 812 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|812
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Ferrari
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|6.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|6496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|12