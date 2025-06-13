In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage and BMW XM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 and BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs XM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Xm
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|Range
|-
|4271 km/charge
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|61.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25.7 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-