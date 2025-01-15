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Aston Martin Vantage vs BMW M8

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and BMW M8, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs M8 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage M8
BrandAston MartinBMW
Price₹ 3.99 Cr₹ 2.44 Cr
Mileage9 kmpl8.77 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc4395 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
V8
₹3.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin Vantage Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Infotainment System Main Menu
Taillight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2000 rpm750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
656 bhp @ 6000 rpm617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engineS63 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds3.2 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
202 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21275 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barFive-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barDouble Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21285 / 35 R20
Length
4495 mm4867 mm
Ground Clearance
94 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
2705 mm2827 mm
Height
1275 mm1362 mm
Kerb Weight
1745 kg-
Width
1980 mm1907 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres68 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
OptionalIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone-
Speakers
1116
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesOptional
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesOptional
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,55,10,5932,77,55,230
Ex-Showroom Price
3,99,00,0002,44,00,000
RTO
40,40,00024,54,730
Insurance
15,70,0939,00,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,78,2005,96,568

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