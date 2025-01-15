In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and BMW M8, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs M8 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|M8
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|8.77 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|4395 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8