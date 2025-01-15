In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Bentley Bentayga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs Bentayga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Bentayga
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Bentley
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|7.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8