In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Audi RS Q8[2020-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs RS Q8[2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|8.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8