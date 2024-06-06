Vantage [2018-2024] vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage [2018-2024] Maybach gls [2021-2024] Brand Aston Martin Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.95 Cr ₹ 2.43 Cr Mileage 8.6 kmpl 8.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2024 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.