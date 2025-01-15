Vantage [2018-2024] vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage [2018-2024] Amg gt 4-door coupe Brand Aston Martin Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.95 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Mileage 8.6 kmpl 8.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.