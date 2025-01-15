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HomeCompare CarsVantage [2018-2024] vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage [2018-2024] vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage [2018-2024] Amg gt 4-door coupe
BrandAston MartinMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.95 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Mileage8.6 kmpl8.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Vantage [2018-2024]
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]
Coupe
₹2.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
63 S 4MATIC Plus
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
685 Nm @ 2000 rpm900 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.628.85
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm630 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
314315
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8M177 Biturbo V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
629575
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.63.2
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.556.3
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
NoYes
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Braking Performance
31-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20295 / 35 R20
Length
44655054
Wheelbase
27042951
Kerb Weight
1530-
Height
12731447
Width
19421953
No of Seating Rows
12
Seating Capacity
25
Doors
24
Fuel Tank Capacity
7365
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,73,5442,97,45,503
Ex-Showroom Price
2,95,00,0002,60,50,000
RTO
30,04,00026,59,000
Insurance
11,69,04410,36,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,23,7756,39,346

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