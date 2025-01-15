In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage [2018-2024] vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage [2018-2024]
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.95 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8