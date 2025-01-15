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HomeCompare CarsVantage [2018-2024] vs LM

Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] vs Lexus LM

In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage [2018-2024] vs LM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage [2018-2024] Lm
BrandAston MartinLexus
Price₹ 2.95 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.6 kmpl11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity-44 kWh
Engine Capacity3982 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Vantage [2018-2024]
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]
Coupe
₹2.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
685 Nm @ 2000 rpm242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.62-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
314-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V82.5 Litres
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
629-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.555.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Braking Performance
31-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barDouble wishbone type
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barMacPherson strut-type
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20225 / 55 R19
Length
44655125 mm
Wheelbase
27043000 mm
Kerb Weight
15302355 kg
Height
12731940 mm
Width
19421890 mm
No of Seating Rows
13 Rows
Seating Capacity
27 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7360 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Centre-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,73,5442,39,95,763
Ex-Showroom Price
2,95,00,0002,10,00,000
RTO
30,04,00021,54,000
Insurance
11,69,0448,41,263
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,23,7755,15,762

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