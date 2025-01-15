Vantage [2018-2024] vs LC 500h Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage [2018-2024] Lc 500h Brand Aston Martin Lexus Price ₹ 2.95 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Range - 1214 Mileage 8.6 kmpl 12.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - 44 kwh Engine Capacity 3982 cc - Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.