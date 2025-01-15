In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage [2018-2024] vs LC 500h Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage [2018-2024]
|Lc 500h
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 2.95 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|1214
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-