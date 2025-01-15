In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage [2018-2024] vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage [2018-2024]
|Urus
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 2.95 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8