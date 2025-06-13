In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and BMW XM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage [2018-2024] vs XM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage [2018-2024]
|Xm
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 2.95 Cr
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|Range
|-
|4271 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|61.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25.7 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-