In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Audi RS Q8[2020-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage [2018-2024] vs RS Q8[2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage [2018-2024]
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 2.95 Cr
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|8.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8