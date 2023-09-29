Saved Articles

Aston Martin DB12 vs Rolls-Royce Dawn

In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Convertible
₹5.92 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V86.6L V12
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9676,75,07,282
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0005,92,16,192
RTO
46,40,00059,75,619
Insurance
18,01,46723,14,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,03314,50,994

