In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Dawn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db12
|Dawn
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 4.59 Cr
|₹ 5.92 Cr
|Mileage
|12.75 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|6598 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|12