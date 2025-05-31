hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsDB12 vs Dawn

Aston Martin DB12 vs Rolls-Royce Dawn

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Dawn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db12 Dawn
BrandAston MartinRolls-Royce
Price₹ 4.59 Cr₹ 5.92 Cr
Mileage12.75 kmpl7 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc6598 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders1212

Filters
DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Convertible
₹5.92 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Aston Martin DB12 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V86.6L V12
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent, pneumatic, double wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent, pneumatic, multi-link
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20285 / 40 R20
Length
4739 mm5285
Wheelbase
2805 mm3112
Height
1279 mm1502
Kerb Weight
1875 kg2608
Width
1940 mm1947
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person4
Doors
2 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
78 litres82
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
26+
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9676,75,07,280
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0005,92,16,190
RTO
46,40,00059,75,619
Insurance
18,01,46723,14,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,03314,50,994
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Palm Beach Edition of the Aston Martin DB12 Volante has been created in collaboration with the brand's customisation arm called 'Q'.
Check out the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach edition serving looks in ‘Frosted Glass Blue’
31 May 2025
Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.
Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as carmaker's best-selling convertible hits end of road
3 May 2023
Aston Martin’s three DB12 S “VMF” editions draw inspiration from the brand’s 1951 DB2 racing cars for Pebble Beach’s 75th anniversary.
Aston Martin unveils three bespoke DB12 S editions inspired by 1952 DB2 models
13 Aug 2026
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith&nbsp;
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
27 Mar 2022
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)
Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
26 Jun 2022
The newly unveiled Aston Martin DB12 S gets improved mechanically and aesthetically.
Aston Martin DB12 S unveiled globally, gets a V8 with 690 bhp
9 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
30 Sept 2023
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
1 Apr 2022
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
28 May 2021
The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
10 Jul 2020
Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
18 Oct 2022
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers