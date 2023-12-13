In 2024 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less