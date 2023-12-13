Saved Articles

Aston Martin DB12 vs Lamborghini Urus

In 2024 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Urus
Lamborghini Urus
Twin-Turbo V8
₹3.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V84.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm650 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9673,53,81,387
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0003,10,00,000
RTO
46,40,00031,54,000
Insurance
18,01,46712,26,887
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,0337,60,484

    Latest News

    The Lamborghini Urus Performante built for the Italian Police gets a special refrigerated compartment in the boot to deliver organs
    Lamborghini Urus Performante joins the Italian Police fleet to transport organs
    13 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante was showcased at the Italian Embassy.
    Lamborghini celebrates 60 years milestone, showcases Urus Performante SUV
    5 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Lamborghini smashes new records, goes past 2 billion euro turnover mark
    31 Oct 2023
    Lamborghini plans to launch at least two pure electric supercars by the end of this decade.
    Lamborghini takes a wait-and-watch strategy to decide ICE supercars' future
    29 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
    26 Nov 2022
    Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
    Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
    14 Nov 2020
    Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023
