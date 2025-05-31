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Aston Martin DB12 vs Ferrari Portofino

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Ferrari Portofino, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Portofino Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db12 Portofino
BrandAston MartinFerrari
Price₹ 4.59 Cr₹ 3.5 Cr
Mileage12.75 kmpl8.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc3855 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders128

Filters
DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
Coupe
₹3.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin DB12 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Rear Left View
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8V8 - 90° turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm760 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm591 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent, double wishbones
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent, multi-link
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20295 / 35 R20
Length
4739 mm4586
Wheelbase
2805 mm2670
Height
1279 mm1318
Kerb Weight
1875 kg1664
Width
1940 mm1938
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person4
Doors
2 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
78 litres80
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
26+
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9673,99,35,637
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0003,50,00,000
RTO
46,40,00035,54,000
Insurance
18,01,46713,81,137
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,0338,58,372

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