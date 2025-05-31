In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Bentley Bentayga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Bentayga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db12
|Bentayga
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Bentley
|Price
|₹ 4.59 Cr
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|Mileage
|12.75 kmpl
|7.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|8