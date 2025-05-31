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Aston Martin DB12 vs Bentley Bentayga

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Bentley Bentayga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Bentayga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db12 Bentayga
BrandAston MartinBentley
Price₹ 4.59 Cr₹ 4.1 Cr
Mileage12.75 kmpl7.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders128

Filters
DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aston Martin DB12 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Instrument Cluster
Configuration Selector Knob
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V84.0L Twin-turbocharged V8
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm770 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm542 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
325 Kmph290 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersAir suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settings
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersAir suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settings
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20285 / 45 R21
Length
4739 mm5125 mm
Wheelbase
2805 mm2995 mm
Height
1279 mm1728 mm
Kerb Weight
1875 kg2415 kg
Width
1940 mm2222 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
78 litres85 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanaromic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
26+
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesOptional
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneBeluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, Porpoise
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoBench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9674,67,67,011
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0004,10,00,000
RTO
46,40,00041,54,000
Insurance
18,01,46716,12,511
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,03310,05,205

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Latest Videos

Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
30 Sept 2023
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Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
10 Jul 2020
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