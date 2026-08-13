In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs 911 GT3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|911 gt3
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|5.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|6