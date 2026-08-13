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Aston Martin DB11 vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db11 S-coupe
BrandAston MartinMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.29 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Mileage8.9 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders128

Filters
DB11
Aston Martin DB11
Evolution
₹3.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aston Martin DB11 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.97.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
301-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
694620
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20285 / 35 R20
Length
47395027
Wheelbase
28052945
Kerb Weight
18752080
Height
12791412
Width
19401913
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
44
Doors
22
Fuel Tank Capacity
7880
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
26+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,75,44,6563,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
3,29,00,0002,60,10,000
RTO
33,44,00026,11,730
Insurance
13,00,15626,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,06,9816,71,171

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