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Aston Martin DB11 vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db11 G-class
BrandAston MartinMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.29 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Mileage8.9 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders126

Filters
DB11
Aston Martin DB11
Evolution
₹3.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aston Martin DB11 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Ac Controls
Speakers
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm362 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
301-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
694-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R2020
Length
47394825 mm
Wheelbase
28052890 mm
Kerb Weight
1875-
Height
12791973 mm
Width
19402187 mm
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
78100 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone-
Speakers
2-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Head-rests
Front-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Driver Armrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,75,44,6563,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
3,29,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
33,44,00036,79,000
Insurance
13,00,15611,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,06,9817,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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