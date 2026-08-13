In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs AMG GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|Amg gt
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 2.64 Cr
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|8